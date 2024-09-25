Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DMO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

