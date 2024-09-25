Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 84,062 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,062 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.