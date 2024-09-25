Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 744,191 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 744,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

