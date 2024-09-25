Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,349,000. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.16% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock worth $5,489,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

