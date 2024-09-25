Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 118,118 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 62,496.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 440,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 158,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

