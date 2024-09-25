Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 35,083 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2,293.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $498.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

