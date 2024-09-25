Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,511 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,173 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $94,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 408,681 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 221,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,268 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $524.07 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.98.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,903 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

