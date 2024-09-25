Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 632,896 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,896 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up 7.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.19% of NetEase worth $115,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in NetEase by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NetEase by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetEase stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
