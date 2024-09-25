Toronto Dominion Bank Has $63.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $63,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $60,714,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $60,171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 10,373.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,833 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,876,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,858.40 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

