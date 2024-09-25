Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,048,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,653,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.28% of Ferrovial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $592,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

