Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,522,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 0.9 %

Lam Research stock opened at $791.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $825.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.