Alight Capital Management LP Buys 3,063 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alight Capital Management LP increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.1% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $923.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $828.97 and its 200 day moving average is $773.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $945.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

