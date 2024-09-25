Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $115.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

