AlTi Global Inc. Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

