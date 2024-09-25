JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Wick Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.