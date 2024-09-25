Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes $28.82 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,815,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $283.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

