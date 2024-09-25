Wick Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $242.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $242.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

