Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

