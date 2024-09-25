Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 60,000 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Shopify Stock Up 0.3 %

SHOP stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.