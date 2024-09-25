Wick Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wick Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,565 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

