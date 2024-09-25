Guggenheim Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $14.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,402,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.