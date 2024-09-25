PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $140,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.98. The company has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

