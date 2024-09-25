TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $188,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 294.88%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

