Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 142,800 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Nutrien worth $192,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 349,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

