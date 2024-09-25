Toronto Dominion Bank Has $665.66 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 644,526 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.88% of Enbridge worth $665,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

