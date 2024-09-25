Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,942,894 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942,894 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 2.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 2.75% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,233,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

