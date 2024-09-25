Point72 Italy S.r.l. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Analog Devices makes up 0.6% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

