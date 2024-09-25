Point72 Italy S.r.l. Sells 1,300 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.8% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 130.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,562 shares of company stock worth $20,920,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $171.68 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

