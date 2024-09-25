Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,975,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,641 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $341,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 507.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,480,000 after buying an additional 252,671 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 108,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,492,000 after acquiring an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

