Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

BA opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $151.65 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

