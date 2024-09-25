5,211 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its position in US Foods by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 1,470,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 175.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 694,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in US Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after acquiring an additional 567,601 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

