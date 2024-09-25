The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,168 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile



The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

