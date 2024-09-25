Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Hits $28.79 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Compound has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $49.60 or 0.00078101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $435.67 million and $28.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00020043 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,403.10 or 0.39998129 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,783,189 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,783,064.94860139 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.89135192 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $27,943,765.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.