ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $419.89 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00106516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010901 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

