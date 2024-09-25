Short Interest in iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Increases By 550.0%

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETEC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

