Short Interest in iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Increases By 550.0%

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Price Performance
Shares of ETEC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.