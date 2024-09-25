Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,749,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,746,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.25% of AES as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in AES by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AES by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AES by 102.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.