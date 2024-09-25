HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 211,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

