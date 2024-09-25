Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 217,913 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217,913 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $51,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,200,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $179.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

