Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.27% of Axon Enterprise worth $60,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 79.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 224,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,160,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $393.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $397.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

