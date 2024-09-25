Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $416.66 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $416,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Booking by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Booking by 581.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,177.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,773.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,738.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,182.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.