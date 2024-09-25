4,572,810 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Bought by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,572,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,048,000. Tempus AI accounts for about 12.0% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $54,289,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $32,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $28,246,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $19,886,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.96.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

