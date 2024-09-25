DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Trimmed by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,187 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 3.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $39,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $127.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

