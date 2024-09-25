Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.12% of Cencora worth $56,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.67.

Shares of COR opened at $225.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.21 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

