Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.00. 40,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 189,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Alumis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alumis

Alumis Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($21.53). On average, analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alumis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALMS. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.