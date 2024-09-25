Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 220,253 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $16.27.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

The company has a market cap of $686.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $8,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 131,623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,442 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

