CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $368.80

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $368.80 and last traded at $367.92, with a volume of 13749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $366.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.91. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,607,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 272.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.