Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.17 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 449,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,259,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on W. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,610.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,113 shares of company stock worth $2,126,623 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 250.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 119,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.