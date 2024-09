Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.17 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 449,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,259,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Wayfair Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Wayfair's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,610.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,113 shares of company stock worth $2,126,623 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 250.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 119,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

