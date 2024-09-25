Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.76. 107,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,023,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

