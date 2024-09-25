PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 2.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.41. 731,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,281,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.61.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.