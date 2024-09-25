Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Trading Up 3%

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 129,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 408,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

